Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie speaks out on mother's sudden missing

Savannah Guthrie is asking for help after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in Arizona.

The Today Show anchor did not appear on the show on Monday as the search for her mother continues.

Savannah shared an emotional statement saying, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.

We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case, and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department.”

Nancy was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night around 9:45pm.

Authorities, however, are now searching everywhere with dogs, drones, ground crews and even a plane. They are checking hospitals and medical care as well.

Sheriff Chris Nanos shared that they are now concerned regarding the messy situation and have called homicide detectives because of “concerning evidence” at the home.

Nancy is now considered vulnerable because of her age and health, though she has no memory problems. Her family and the police are hoping she is found safe as soon as possible.