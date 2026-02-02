 
Noah Kahan drops surprise tour announcement ahead of new album

The Grammy-nominated artist is hitting the road in support of his upcoming album 'The Great Divide'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
February 02, 2026

Noah Kahan announces 'The Great Divide' tour

Noah Kahan is hitting the road this summer!

The folk-pop star has announced his upcoming The Great Divide North American tour in support of his upcoming album of the same name, while debuting the music video for its lead single released last week. After quietly announcing the tour during the 2026 Grammy Awards during a Mastercard commercial break, Kahan made things official by unveiling more details over on his Instagram on February 1.

“Can’t wait to bring the Great Divide Tour to stadiums across North America,” read the announcement post. The 23-stop tour features special guest Gigi Perez and kicks off on June 11 at Orlando’s Kair Centre and wraps up on August 30th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The exciting news comes just one week after the Grammy-nominated artist announced his fourth studio album, which is scheduled for release on April 24.

Reflecting on the project, Kahan, 29, shared, “The last five years have been the single most challenging, complicatedly beautiful, and life-altering of my career.” 

“Writing for this album was a balancing act of trying to go back in time and move forward in the same moment,” he added. “Songwriting has always been the way I reflect on my life, and I hope these songs show you a glimpse of what this journey has looked like.”

Adding to the momentum, Kahan is also preparing to release a Netflix documentary ahead of the album. Directed by Nick Sweeney, the film follows the Vermont native’s life after the breakout success of his 2022 album Stick Season, which catapulted him into the mainstream.

