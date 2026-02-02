Kris Jenner gets real about Kim Kardashian's new romance with Lewis Hamilton

Kris Jenner breaks silence on Kim Kardashian's new romance with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours and it appears that her family is already comfortable.

The pair were first spotted at the same New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado.

They didn’t arrive together but both were at Kate Hudson’s star-studded bash and people started wondering if something was going on.

Reports recently said that Kim flew from Los Angeles to the Cotswolds to spend time with Lewis at the private Estelle Manor.

Sources went on to add that it was a romantic evening with spa time, dinner in a private room and security quietly keeping watch.

Back in October 2015, Kris Jenner hared a big congratulatory post for Lewis’ F1 win, writing, “Congratulations @lewishamilton !!!! We are soooo proud of you!!!!!!”

The SKIMS owner's mother now seems to like her daughter’s new romantic partner Lewis.

However, she praised him online before and even said he would be a great match for the family.

Whereas Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, also named Lewis as one of his favourite British stars.

For the unversed, Kim was married to rapper Kanye West until 2022, meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton used to date Nicole Scherzinger.