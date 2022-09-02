BTS Jungkook gets surprise visit from Jin on his birthday: Watch

BTS Jin recently surprised Jungkook by appearing during his birthday live with fans and it became very chaotic with both of them in one frame.

On September 1, 2022, BTS Jungkook appeared live on the Weverse app to interact with fans a few hours before his birthday ended.

Jin appeared suddenly during the live broadcast as a special guest to wish his fellow member 'A Happy Birthday.'

He brought a cake and grapes for Jungkook and revealed that the grapes were from his uncle's farm and that he was distributing it to everyone, as reported from Koreaboo.

During the live, Jin even put the grapes on the rabbit cake, which drew a chuckle from Jungkook.

Later on, Jin got a little too drunk and Jungkook had to ask him to leave the live broadcast so he could "interact with ARMY," and give them a mini-concert.

Check it out:



