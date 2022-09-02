Asia Cup: Massive blow to India as Jadeja ruled out before Super 4s

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja looks at the crowd during the England ODIs. — Reuters/File

In what comes as a major setback, India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup 2022.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team.

His replacement, Axar Patel, was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad. He will join the team in Dubai soon.

India has already qualified for the Super 4s after two consecutive wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

The Men in Blue will face the winners of today's last qualifying match — Pakistan or Hong Kong.

