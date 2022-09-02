 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Partner in Track': Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Netflixs Partner in Track: Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess
Netflix's 'Partner in Track': Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess

Netflix's drama series Partner in Track, featuring Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood has become a big hit four days after its release and stars are grateful for the support.

Partner in Track, based on the 2012 novel of the same name, made its premiere on Netflix on August 26. 

It instantly entered the list of top 10 international series on Netflix while also paving its way into the top 5 shows in the US.

The plot tells a story about a young lawyer who struggles to keep her moral compass and her passion for her profession from clashing while finding her way into an elite New York law firm.

During an interview with Good Day DC, the stars talked about the unexpected success of the show and the massive viewership it has achieved since its release.

Netflixs Partner in Track: Hollywood weighs in on roaring sucess

Arden Cho started off the conversation and admitted, "When you're putting your art out there, you really don't know what to expect. I mean all of us did what we could do. We did our best and then we just cross our fingers"

Dominic on the other hand simply gave credit to the entire team by saying, "I think we had an incredible cast and an incredible crew, very very hardworking and hardworking and viewers seem to be responding to it so that means everything to us" 

Towards the end, Arden also chimed in and spoke about season 2 and added, "We are glad that people are watching it and enjoying our story."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’

Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’
Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo

Honouring mother: Madonna shares photos of her tattoo
Ha Sung Woon diagnosed with Covid-19

Ha Sung Woon diagnosed with Covid-19
Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham ruined special wedding moment for Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey 'out of touch with reality'

Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey 'out of touch with reality'
Ray J calls out ‘mastermind’ Kris Jenner:’ You tell people false stories about me’

Ray J calls out ‘mastermind’ Kris Jenner:’ You tell people false stories about me’
Britney Spears addresses son Jayden’s desire to have her ‘fixed’

Britney Spears addresses son Jayden’s desire to have her ‘fixed’
Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband
Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard

Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard
Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’

Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’

Latest

view all