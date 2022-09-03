 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran warns will come to Islamabad again

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022


  • Imran Khan says will come to Islamabad if the government does not stop persecuting the PTI workers. 
  • He raises questions about the government's handling of the economic situation. 
  • Says he will win the match versus the PDM. 

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan warned PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government to stop the persecution of his party workers by lodging cases against them otherwise he will again come to the federal capital. 

He said the government would have no place to hide in case he comes to Islamabad.

Addressing a public gathering in Gujrat on Friday, Imran decried the government's handling of the economic issues. He said, "We [the PTI government] were also in the IMF [programme] but our government controlled the prices."

"A charge was levelled against me that the PTI government sold the country to the IMF," he said. "However, today's inflation has reached 45%. Now, we ask why petrol is so expensive. And, they say they did so at the IMF's behest."

Related items

Imran Khan also blasted the PDM leaders. He said those who protested against the PTI government in the name of inflation have come [into power] to end their cases, not to end inflation.

The match has entered a crucial moment, the PTI chief said, adding that the PDM cannot win this match no matter what it tries.

The former premier warned the government to cease political victimization of PTI activists. If the situation continues, the PTI will come to Islamabad and then, there will be no hiding place for them.

-- thumbnail: Ex-PM Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Gujrat on September 2, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan 'categorically' rejects Indian media report claiming outlawed organisation involved in relief work

Pakistan 'categorically' rejects Indian media report claiming outlawed organisation involved in relief work
Defence Ministry says ex-servicemen societies 'illegally claiming association with armed forces'

Defence Ministry says ex-servicemen societies 'illegally claiming association with armed forces'
Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply: UN

Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply: UN
Drug dealers to get death sentence or life imprisonment per new law

Drug dealers to get death sentence or life imprisonment per new law
FBISE to announce HSSC l exam 2022 result on Monday

FBISE to announce HSSC l exam 2022 result on Monday
Truck driver caught selling relief items meant for flood victims

Truck driver caught selling relief items meant for flood victims

Armed forces rescue 2,000 marooned by catastrophic floods

Armed forces rescue 2,000 marooned by catastrophic floods
Bella Hadid seeks 'real ways' to help Pakistan flood victims

Bella Hadid seeks 'real ways' to help Pakistan flood victims
PTI's Abrar-ul-Haq sacked as Red Crescent's chairman

PTI's Abrar-ul-Haq sacked as Red Crescent's chairman
High food, petrol prices can trigger protests in Pakistan, warns IMF

High food, petrol prices can trigger protests in Pakistan, warns IMF
Shahbaz Gill approaches IHC for bail in sedition case

Shahbaz Gill approaches IHC for bail in sedition case
UK lawmaker calls for Pakistan's foreign debt to be cancelled after cataclysmic floods

UK lawmaker calls for Pakistan's foreign debt to be cancelled after cataclysmic floods

Latest

view all