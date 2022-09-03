Imran warns will come to Islamabad again





Imran Khan says will come to Islamabad if the government does not stop persecuting the PTI workers.

He raises questions about the government's handling of the economic situation.

Says he will win the match versus the PDM.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan warned PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government to stop the persecution of his party workers by lodging cases against them otherwise he will again come to the federal capital.

He said the government would have no place to hide in case he comes to Islamabad.

Addressing a public gathering in Gujrat on Friday, Imran decried the government's handling of the economic issues. He said, "We [the PTI government] were also in the IMF [programme] but our government controlled the prices."



"A charge was levelled against me that the PTI government sold the country to the IMF," he said. "However, today's inflation has reached 45%. Now, we ask why petrol is so expensive. And, they say they did so at the IMF's behest."

Imran Khan also blasted the PDM leaders. He said those who protested against the PTI government in the name of inflation have come [into power] to end their cases, not to end inflation.



The match has entered a crucial moment, the PTI chief said, adding that the PDM cannot win this match no matter what it tries.

The former premier warned the government to cease political victimization of PTI activists. If the situation continues, the PTI will come to Islamabad and then, there will be no hiding place for them.

-- thumbnail: Ex-PM Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Gujrat on September 2, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video