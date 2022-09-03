Meghan Markle and Harry congratulate Youth Activism Movement to design a safer internet

Harry and Meghan have praised a bill which, if enacted, will make the internet safer for kids: "As parents of two young children in California, [they] extend their deep gratitude to these young advocates... and the leaders who listened to them and acted."



Read the full statement below:

At Archewell, we believe the internet is one of the most important tools for people around the world to build community, mobilize for good, and create economic opportunity. And as we have advocated for a number of years, we also think the internet needs to be a better, safer, and healthier place — especially for families.

Today, we congratulate the incredible young people across California and the country who believe the same and took it upon themselves to ask the tech industry to better protect kids in the design of social media platforms.

The recent Design It For Us campaign helped raise awareness around a landmark new policy — the California Age-Appropriate Design Code — that once finalized will help ensure all kids in our state are safer when they’re online. We’re so encouraged to see the next generation stand up, speak up, and push for a better digital environment for themselves and their peers. We are equally encouraged to see our public leaders actively respond to the reality and scope of online harms.

Archewell is committed to advancing this cause alongside young people and advocates like the 5Rights Foundation – a charity focused on imagining a better digital future – who recently joined up with Prince Harry to hear directly from young people about what they want to see global leaders do to address their concerns around online safety.

On social media, the safety and well-being of young people must be prioritized above all. Children and teens should be able to reach their full potential, both on and offline, and parents should feel confident in knowing that their kids are safe. It is time our online spaces and the way they are designed reflect this belief.

As parents of two young children in California, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extend their deep gratitude to these young advocates, their supporters, and all the leaders who listened to them and acted. Your tireless dedication will help make the internet a safer, more hopeful place.



