 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Queen took 'strictly neutral' approach amid Charles, Diana marriage fallout

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II remained indifferent during the tumultuous marriage of her son Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Diana's private secretary Patrick Jephson reveals that Queen deliberately decided not to favour her blood Charles over her daughter-in-law.

Speaking about the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Charles, Mr Jephson said: "From my perspective, the best part was that, in the separation, the Queen remained strictly neutral.

"She didn't favour the Prince or the Princess."

He added: "I think people on the Prince's side wanted to assume the Queen was on his side.

"She wasn't, she was neutral," he noted.

Charles and Diana filed for divorce in 1996. Nine years later, the future King married longtime lover Camilla Parker.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears expresses gratitude to fans for making ‘Hold Me Closer’ big hit

Britney Spears expresses gratitude to fans for making ‘Hold Me Closer’ big hit
Camilla Parker 'shocking' words when Princess Diana asked for her 'husband': Read

Camilla Parker 'shocking' words when Princess Diana asked for her 'husband': Read
Britney Spears swears to keep posting explicit images after son’s interview: ‘Not sorry!’

Britney Spears swears to keep posting explicit images after son’s interview: ‘Not sorry!’
Amber Heard’s pal Eve Barlow ‘only one’ keeping her 'sane and safe?

Amber Heard’s pal Eve Barlow ‘only one’ keeping her 'sane and safe?
Emily Ratajkowski not on speaking terms with ex Sebastian amid rumoured Brad Pitt romance

Emily Ratajkowski not on speaking terms with ex Sebastian amid rumoured Brad Pitt romance
Meghan Markle ‘should stick to rescue chickens’: ‘Leave politics!’

Meghan Markle ‘should stick to rescue chickens’: ‘Leave politics!’
BTS RM heads to Japan with ENHYPEN for upcoming reality show

BTS RM heads to Japan with ENHYPEN for upcoming reality show
Britney Spears son on her explicit social media posts: ‘Something to get attention’

Britney Spears son on her explicit social media posts: ‘Something to get attention’
Anne Heche death: Horrifying car crash details from firefighter records leave fans shaken

Anne Heche death: Horrifying car crash details from firefighter records leave fans shaken

Brooklyn Beckham talks of the moment he realized Nicola Peltz was the one

Brooklyn Beckham talks of the moment he realized Nicola Peltz was the one
Top 10 trending movies & TV series on Netflix: Full List

Top 10 trending movies & TV series on Netflix: Full List

Latest

view all