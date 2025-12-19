Rachel Zoe set to mark her comeback with Bravo

Rachel Zoe is stepping back into the Bravo spotlight more than a decade after The Rachel Zoe Project ended.

The celebrity stylist turned fashion mogul is now joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Her return is at a pivotal moment in her personal life.

Zoe rose to fame during her time from 2008 to 2013 on Bravo.

She revealed her fans had been asking for years to return to television.

She finally signed her contract in June 2025.

Her comeback coincides with her separation from husband Rodger Berman, who was a fixture on her original series.

Zoe said she felt an 'overwhelming desire' to share her journey with women navigating similar life changes.

On RHOBH, Zoe has already made waves by being unapologetically candid.

“There may be moments where I’m too honest, but it is who I am now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The new season reflects a franchise shift.

Once centered on marriages and family life, RHOBH now features a cast of divorcées entering their next era.

Zoe’s tagline captures that transformation, “I’d die for fashion, but now, I’m living for me.”

For the unversed, Zoe filed for divorce from her husband of 26 years of marriage after announcing separation nearly a year ago.