Amazon Prime Video drops teaser trailer for Emily Blunt Western Series 'The English'

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the teaser trailer for The English on September 1. The series will premiere on November 11 in the United States on Prime Video and BBC One in the United Kingdom.

This "epic chase Western" takes on the central themes of identity and revenge.





Synopsis:

The series features an English aristocratic woman and a grieving mother Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) who take on a journey to the Western land to seek revenge against the man she believed killed her son.

The woman meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout and they both cross the violent landscape of 1890 mid-America, where the path is strewn with obstacles and tests their limits, psychologically and physically.

Both Cornelia and Eli have a shared past that they use to reach their destination the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

The teaser shows graphic and unsettling visuals which is indicative of the series as a whole.





Cast:

Emily Blunt

Chaske Spencer

Rafe Spall

Tom Hughes

Stephen Rea

Valerie Pachner

Toby Jones







Production:

The series is created, written, and directed by Hugo Blick of 'The Honourable Woman.' Blunt and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman) serve as executive producers, while Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) serves as the producer.





Trailer:



