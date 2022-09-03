Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone moves into new apartment after shock split

Time to pack up!



Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone was spotted moving into a new apartment in swanky Malibu after her shock split from the Oscar winner.



The breakup occurred shortly after the actress' 25th birthday and it is also been reported that the 47-year-old actor is now romantically linked to 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova.

Earlier this week, the starlet was captured checking out the same apartment.



Photo credits: DailyMail

Her sightings come amid reports that DiCaprio has been 'partying every night' since the split, hanging out with his 'old crew and some girls' according to Page Six.



