Saturday Sep 03 2022
Ozzy Osbourne credits his wife Sharon for saving his life

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne had recently confessed that it’s because of his wife Sharon, he’s alive as well as hale and hearty.

Earlier in June, the musician went through “life-altering surgery after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease while he also underwent multiple spinal surgeries for a “fall” he suffered in 2019.

Last week, the Crazy Train hit-maker opened up about his depression and blood clots as well as nerve pain because of his disease.

However, in a recent interview with Independent, Ozzy reflected on his marriage as he celebrated 40th wedding anniversary with wife this year.

Sharing the secret of his long association, the singer revealed, “Love, it is,” adding, “If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead.”

Ozzy noted that he used to do “drugs and booze” and would never stop. However, the 73-year-old mentioned that after marriage, he had cut down all of these bad habits.

“Now I don’t drink or smoke or do any of that. I’m boring!” he added.

