 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh's ‘scandalous photoshoot’ made Shehnaaz Gill blush

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill has said she supports Ranveer Singh over his scandalous photoshoot
Shehnaaz Gill has said she supports Ranveer Singh over his 'scandalous photoshoot'

Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill rooted for Ranveer Singh's recent scandalous photoshoot that landed him in hot waters.

During a recent interview, Shehnaaz blushed when an interviewer asked her two cents on the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor’s photoshoot.

Responding to the question on what she would like to tell Ranveer if she got a chance, Shehnaaz blushingly said, “I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked."

The five-times Filmfare award winner Ranveer received much heat for his scandalous photoshoot for Paper magazine.

However, the actor received support from Bollywood A-list actors, including Alia Bhat, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

Reacting to the pictures, Vidya Balan also humorously said, “What's the problem? A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this.”

Shehnaaz, meanwhile, will be debuting with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor has another film in her kitty, titled 100% alongside John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. 

More From Showbiz:

Is 'Hera Pheri 3' on the cards for a 2023 release?

Is 'Hera Pheri 3' on the cards for a 2023 release?
Taika Waititi will not be directing the next 'Thor' movie

Taika Waititi will not be directing the next 'Thor' movie
Mike Tyson forgets being part of 'Liger' in viral video: Watch

Mike Tyson forgets being part of 'Liger' in viral video: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan’s CA suggests Gauri Khan is better at ‘making money’: Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan’s CA suggests Gauri Khan is better at ‘making money’: Here’s why
Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of much-awaited movie Goodbye: Photo

Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of much-awaited movie Goodbye: Photo
Kartik Aaryan opens up on being an outsider in Bollywood: ‘I am not padded’

Kartik Aaryan opens up on being an outsider in Bollywood: ‘I am not padded’
Bipasha Basu’s responds to internet trolls over maternity photo shoot

Bipasha Basu’s responds to internet trolls over maternity photo shoot

Latest

view all