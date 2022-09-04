 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Virgin River' star promises to keep fans on the 'edge of their seats'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Netflixs Virgin River star promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats
                            Netflix's 'Virgin River' star promises to keep fans on the 'edge of their seats'

Netflix's Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shared some details regarding season five and fans have been eagerly waiting for some updates since season 4 came in July, 2022.

The light-hearted Netflix series has been in the spotlight since the last episode of season four ended at a cliffhanger.

Netflixs Virgin River star promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats

While having a discussion about the new episodes, Mel Monroe actress Alexandra Breckenridge labelled the upcoming episodes as "pretty heavy" and most likely to "leave people on the edge of their seats."

While speaking to New Beauty, she said, "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

She further continued, "They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done." 

According to her, the new episodes are something which the fans should look out for. She admits, "I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

The new season is being filmed in Vancouver and fans cannot wait for the new season to drop, also, for those unversed it is scheduled to hit the screens on November 10, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails

Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails
Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours

Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours
The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance

The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance
Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne

Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne
Who takes care of Lilibet, Archie in California in absence of Meghan Markle, Harry?

Who takes care of Lilibet, Archie in California in absence of Meghan Markle, Harry?
Prince Harry feeling ‘scared’ of Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary

Prince Harry feeling ‘scared’ of Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary
Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to let Meghan Markle take ‘bulk of Sussex brand work’

Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to let Meghan Markle take ‘bulk of Sussex brand work’
Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia
Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany

Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany
Meghan Markle 'idiocy' on Nelson Mandela remark is 'threatening' royals

Meghan Markle 'idiocy' on Nelson Mandela remark is 'threatening' royals
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

Latest

view all