Netflix's 'Virgin River' star promises to keep fans on the 'edge of their seats'

Netflix's Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shared some details regarding season five and fans have been eagerly waiting for some updates since season 4 came in July, 2022.

The light-hearted Netflix series has been in the spotlight since the last episode of season four ended at a cliffhanger.

While having a discussion about the new episodes, Mel Monroe actress Alexandra Breckenridge labelled the upcoming episodes as "pretty heavy" and most likely to "leave people on the edge of their seats."



While speaking to New Beauty, she said, "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

She further continued, "They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done."

According to her, the new episodes are something which the fans should look out for. She admits, "I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."



The new season is being filmed in Vancouver and fans cannot wait for the new season to drop, also, for those unversed it is scheduled to hit the screens on November 10, 2022.