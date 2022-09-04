 
Will Smith is being 'stalked,' this hilarious video from Ecuador is a proof

Hollywood actor Will Smith is being followed by new fans and his reaction has sent the internet into a frenzy.

After making his comeback on social media, the Gemini Man actor, 53, has been sharing some fun videos with his fans on the social networking app.

On Saturday, the Aladdin star posted a video of his hilarious encounter with a peacock in Ecuador, where he is currently filming season two of Welcome to Earth for Disney+ and National Geographic.


In the video, Smith told the viewers that he has been ‘stalked’ by a very curious peacock. “Why are these animals following me everywhere??” he captioned the post.

“We just sitting here in the spot in Ecuador and this is the kind of stuff that happens,” he said in the video. “Just a peacock at the window.”

He then panned the camera on a second-story window, where a peacock is perched, staring into the home.

“Oh he looking now too like, ‘Yo. Yep I see you too,'” Smith continued. “Now it’s two peacocks, what up yo.”

Last month, the Pursuit of Happyness actor shared a video of a tarantula, he and son Trey had found wandering around in their room.

