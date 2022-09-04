 
Pak Vs Ind live score, Pakistan Vs India ball-by-ball match updates

Pakistans captain Babar Azam walks past Indias captain Rohit Sharma during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first as they meet arch rivals India again in the Asia Cup today in the Super 4 stage. 

The Men in Green are looking to avenge their opening defeat at the hands of the Men in Blue.

The match is scheduled to start at 7pm Pakistan time.

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available to play on behalf of Pakistan due to an injury.

Both Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain have been asked to get ready for Sunday's match as either one of them is expected to fill in for Dahani.

India will be without their ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee problem. He

Pakistan definitely are looking forward to avenging a close defeat that they suffered last Sunday. Following the thumping win against Hong Kong the other day, Pakistan will go into today's match with a bigger heart and confidence.

Expected playing IX

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 

Live updates of the match will appear below:

Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first.

Mohammad Nawaz to KL Rahul: 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to KL Rahul: No run

Mohammad Nawaz to KL Rahul: 4 runs!

Mohammad Nawaz to KL Rahul: No run

India after 4 overs: 46/0

KL Rahul 19/ Rohit Sharma 27

Haris Rauf to Rohit Sharma: No run

Haris Rauf to Rohit Sharma: No run

Haris Rauf to KL Rahul: 1 run

Haris Rauf to Rohit Sharma: 1 run

Haris Rauf to Rohit Sharma: SIX!

Haris Rauf to Rohit Sharma: 4 runs!

India after 3 overs: 34/0

KL Rahul 18/ Rohit Sharma 16

Naseem Shah to KL Rahul: SIX!

Naseem Shah to KL Rahul: No run

Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma: 1 run

Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma: No run

Naseem Shah to KL Rahul: 1 run

Naseem Shah to KL Rahul: SIX!

India after 2 overs: 20/0

KL Rahul 5/ Rohit Sharma 15

Mohammad Hasnain to KL Rahul: 1 run

Mohammad Hasnain to KL Rahul: 2 runs

Mohammad Hasnain to Rohit Sharma: 1 run

Mohammad Hasnain to Rohit Sharma: 4 runs!

Mohammad Hasnain to Rohit Sharma: No run

Mohammad Hasnain to KL Rahul: 1 run

India after 1 over: 11/0

KL Rahul 1/ Rohit Sharma 10

Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma: SIX!

Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma: No run

Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma: 4 runs!

Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma: No run

Naseem Shah to KL Rahul: 1 run

Naseem Shah to KL Rahul: No run

