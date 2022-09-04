 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

August 31, 2022, marked the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, who died in a tragic car accident in Paris, France.

Decades later, the French medic, who was among the first to arrive at the accident spot, in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, recalled the final moments of the Princess of Wales.

Frederic Mailliez opened up about the realization that he was one of the last people to see Diana alive. “I realize my name will always be attached to this tragic night,” he told The Associated Press.

Mailliez, who was on his way home driving was driving into the tunnel when he spotted a smoking Mercedes nearly split in two, said, “I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments.”

“I walked toward the wreckage. I opened the door, and I looked inside,” he said. Mailliez recalled that he saw ‘four people, two of them were apparently dead, no reaction, no breathing, and the two others, on the right side, were living but in severe condition.’

While the front passenger was screaming, Mailliez saw him breathing. “But the female passenger, the young lady, was on her knees on the floor of the Mercedes, she had her head down. She had difficulty to breathe. She needed quick assistance.”

He ran to his car to call emergency services and grab a respiratory bag. “She was unconscious. She regained a little bit more energy, but she couldn’t say anything.”

He later found out in the news — along with the rest of the world — that the woman he treated was Lady Diana.

“I know it’s surprising, but I didn’t recognize Princess Diana,” he said. The doctor immediately called for an ambulance. “I tried to comfort her,” he recalled.

He also noted that paparazzi gathered at the scene to document the accident. Firefighters quickly came, and Diana was taken to a Paris hospital, where she died a few hours later. Her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver also died.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul
Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors

Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Netflix announces the removal of 'Batman' preque

Netflix announces the removal of 'Batman' preque
Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display
Prince Harry, William's THIS cousin stays out of spotlight even being described as 'England's most eligible man'

Prince Harry, William's THIS cousin stays out of spotlight even being described as 'England's most eligible man'
Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?

Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?
Latest polls reject Meghan Markle’s claim of being seen as a ‘real-life Princess’

Latest polls reject Meghan Markle’s claim of being seen as a ‘real-life Princess’
Will Smith is being ‘stalked,’ this hilarious video from Ecuador is a proof

Will Smith is being ‘stalked,’ this hilarious video from Ecuador is a proof

Latest

view all