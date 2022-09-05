Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disappoint Prince Charles yet again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently disappointed Prince Charles by rejecting his invitation to stay with him at Balmoral.



According to a report by the New Daily, Prince Charles had invited his son and daughter-in-law to stay at his home on the Balmoral estate.

Queen’s eldest son and heir to throne Prince Charles had extended an open invitation to Harry and Meghan to stay with him ahead of their return to UK.

The Mirror, citing royal sources, reported Harry and Meghan are ‘always welcome’ to stay with Charles.

The report says, “The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate.

“He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

The invitation to Harry and Meghan was confirmed by royal expert Russell Myers. “Prince Charles did indeed invite them to stay with him up at Balmoral with the Queen, but so far they have refused.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reported to be staying at their home on the Windsor Castle estate, Frogmore Cottage, ahead of their engagements in Britain this week.