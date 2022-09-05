 
sports
SDSports desk

'United by Islam': Pakistani, Indian fans pray together at Dubai stadium

SDSports desk

Pakistani and Indian fans praying together at Dubai International Stadium. — Twitter
DUBAI: During the nail-biting Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and India on Sunday, fans from both sides won hearts with a heartfelt act of praying together at the Dubai International Stadium.

A picture took the internet by storm in which both Pakistani and Indian fans could be seen praying together during the crucial clash between the arch-rivals. 

The picture shows five people offering prayers together in their match t-shirts while an Indian fan could be seen fulfilling the Imamat duties.

"Divided by borders, united by Islam," read the caption of the picture, which was shared on Twitter by a user named Wuzmall. Many people shared the heart-warming picture and poured in praises. 

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets on Sunday after a sensational performance by the Pakistani batters, especially Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan will next face Afghanistan in their second Super Four clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, while India will lock horns with Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

