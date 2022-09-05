Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg starrer Me Time has broken all the “records” on the streaming service but in the descending order.



According to Independent report, the plot of the movie revolves around a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend (Wahlberg).

Reportedly, the stars movie did not receive good rating, rather on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s audience score was 29 percent and critics score of seven per cent, making it the lowest-rated movie of this year.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first worst movie of Wahlberg’s acting career, the second one was Renaissance Man, which had a 12 percent score.



The Jumanji star previously shared the message with the fans on social media after the movie’s release stating, “it’s a funny movie with several hidden messages in it”.

Meanwhile, Me Time is currently streaming on Netflix.

