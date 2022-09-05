 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg starrer Me Time has broken all the “records” on the streaming service but in the descending order.

According to Independent report, the plot of the movie revolves around a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend (Wahlberg).

Reportedly, the stars movie did not receive good rating, rather on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s audience score was 29 percent and critics score of seven per cent, making it the lowest-rated movie of this year.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first worst movie of Wahlberg’s acting career, the second one was Renaissance Man, which had a 12 percent score.

The Jumanji star previously shared the message with the fans on social media after the movie’s release stating, “it’s a funny movie with several hidden messages in it”.

Meanwhile, Me Time is currently streaming on Netflix. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Victoria Beckham appears relaxed while enjoying boat ride amid feud with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham appears relaxed while enjoying boat ride amid feud with Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attacking a man that ‘can’t defend himself’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attacking a man that ‘can’t defend himself’
Kelly Clarkson pens heartwarming note on 20th anniversary of American Idol victory: Check out

Kelly Clarkson pens heartwarming note on 20th anniversary of American Idol victory: Check out
Prince Andrew may face difficulties in life after Queen, claims ex-Newsnight producer

Prince Andrew may face difficulties in life after Queen, claims ex-Newsnight producer
Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why

Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why
Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival
Meghan Markle’s attacks making Prince Charles ‘bewildered’

Meghan Markle’s attacks making Prince Charles ‘bewildered’
Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’
Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’
Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

Latest

view all