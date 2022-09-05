Pakistan's teenage climber sets eye on breaking Indian climber's record

Pakistan's alpinist Eisha Sajid. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 16-year-old emerging alpinist Eisha Sajid has set her eyes on becoming the youngest climber to summit 8,163m tall, Mt Manaslu in Nepal.

Eisha has already reached Nepal for her mission and is expected to complete the expedition by end of this month.

If successful, she will break the record of Indian Arjun Vajpai who climbed Manaslu at the age of 18 in 2011.

She will also become the youngest Pakistani to climb any 8-thousander in the world surpassing Shehroze Kashif — who reached the top of Broad Peak at the age of 17.

Eisha will celebrate her 17th birthday on November 30.

Daughter of an army officer, Eisha had targeted to summit the broad peak in July but had to abort her expedition due to bad weather and rock fall.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan, told Geo that Eisha will be heading to the Manaslu summit under the guidance of world record holder Nirmal Purja of Nepal.