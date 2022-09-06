 
Karachi weather update: When will it rain again?

A girl looks out of a car window with raindrops during the seasons first monsoon rain in Karachi on July 6. 2020 — Reuters/File
  • Karachi will remain partly cloudy today.
  • Minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.
  • PMD forecasts more than normal rains in southeastern areas of Sindh this month.

KARACHI: The next 24 hours in Karachi will be partly cloudy, with the possibility of drizzle in the morning and at night, the Met office forecast following its update last week that stated at least two monsoon systems will bring heavy rains to Sindh again in September.

The minimum temperature today (Tuesday) was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius in Karachi, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 32 to 34 degrees, the Meteorological Department said. 

According to the Met Office, the humidity ratio in the air was recorded at  81%.

The speed of winds blowing from the southwest is 14 km per hour, the Meteorological Department said.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast more than normal rains in the southeastern areas of Sindh in September.

The Met Office said that above-average rainfall may aggravate the situation in the flood-hit areas. The downpours may trigger moderate to high flooding in lower Sindh.

The Met office had also forecast more than normal rain in northeastern Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore. These areas could get 10 to 15% more rain.

The Meteorological Department will issue a regular rainfall advisory for September.

