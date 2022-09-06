 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Geo Election Cell

By-poll in PP-139 Sheikhupura: A rookie vs a seasoned politician

By
Geo Election Cell

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

PP-139 Sheikhupura map — Geo.tv
PP-139 Sheikhupura map — Geo.tv 

PP-139 Sheikhupura became vacant after its lawmaker, Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri, resigned in July, just a few days before the election for chief minister in the province.

Sharaqpuri was a member of the provincial assembly from the PML-N. But since 2020 he had developed differences with his political party and had been openly critical of it.

The split emerged after Sharaqpuri, and a few other PML-N’s legislatures, met with then chief minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar. After the meeting, the PML-N leadership issued a show-cause notice to the lawmaker for violating party policies. He did not respond.

On July 16, Sharaqpuri sent in his resignation.

Profile of the constituency

Population: 388,626

Total voters: 227,541

Male voters: 126,693

Female voters: 100,848

2018: In the 2018 general election, PML-N's Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri won the constituency with 31,010 votes. Jahanzeb Rao of the PTI received 27,153 votes.

Contesting candidates

On September 11, the contest would be between PTI’s Muhammad Abu Baker Sharaqpuri and PML-N’s Iftikhar Ahmad Bhangoo.

A third contender in the race is the previously banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Muhammad Rauf.

Who could win?

Sharaqpuri has decided to not contest the by-election in PP-139, and has instead pushed forward his cousin, Abu Baker, as the PTI candidate. The 53-year-old Baker is a novice in politics and will be contesting an election for the first time.

On the other side of the ring is PML-N’s Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangoo, who has been in the electoral race four times, since 1985. However, he has not contested an election in over 20 years. It is said that Bhangoo was not awarded a ticket by the PML-N.

In 2013, his son, Bilal Iftikhar Bhangoo, was in the running from this provincial constituency on the PTI ticket. But he lost.

Journalists, covering PP-139, expect a tough contest between PTI and PML-N on September 11. They say one reason Sharaqpuri was not comfortable pitching himself was that he was not sure he would win, after the recent rhetoric against electables and those who switch political parties.

There is also fear of violence on the day of the polling as 74 polling stations have been declared sensitive so far.

There are 32,666 new voters in the constituency since the 2018 general election.

Election activity:

PTI chairman Imran Khan is expected to hold a political rally in the constituency on September 9.

Constituency problems:

Law and order is a serious concern, with rising crime rates. There is no university in the area and employment opportunities are also low. Farmers further suffer due to the lack of any proper vegetable or grain-selling market in the consistency.

More From Pakistan:

Imran should give explanation for his 'anti-army' remarks: President Arif Alvi

Imran should give explanation for his 'anti-army' remarks: President Arif Alvi
'Enough is enough,' says Imran Khan after PDM's 'propaganda to malign' him

'Enough is enough,' says Imran Khan after PDM's 'propaganda to malign' him
IHC declares contempt plea against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry inadmissible

IHC declares contempt plea against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry inadmissible
Anyone intending to hurt bond between armed forces, people not a friend of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Anyone intending to hurt bond between armed forces, people not a friend of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Manchar Lake breached again as Pakistan struggles to contain continuous overflow

Manchar Lake breached again as Pakistan struggles to contain continuous overflow
Highly inappropriate to drag army leadership into politics: Bizenjo

Highly inappropriate to drag army leadership into politics: Bizenjo
PM calls cabinet meeting to discuss Imran Khan’s anti-military remarks

PM calls cabinet meeting to discuss Imran Khan’s anti-military remarks

Asif condemns Imran statement on army chief appointment

Asif condemns Imran statement on army chief appointment

IHC to hear contempt of court plea against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry today

IHC to hear contempt of court plea against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry today
5 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

5 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan
FO registers 'strong' protest against extra-judicial killing of Pakistani imprisoned in Indian Army Hospital

FO registers 'strong' protest against extra-judicial killing of Pakistani imprisoned in Indian Army Hospital
Lord Zameer announces $1m donation to help Pakistan flood victims

Lord Zameer announces $1m donation to help Pakistan flood victims

Latest

view all