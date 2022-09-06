Prince William, Kate Middleton snub Meghan Markle, Harry: Here’s why

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has allegedly refused to meet his estranged brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple have arrived in UK.



William and Kate Middleton do not want to risk attracting any drama from Meghan and Harry by meeting them while they are in Britain to visit charities close to their hearts.

The International Business Times, quoting The Daily Beast, reported "William and Kate will not risk meeting them. [The] Last time Harry met a member of the royal family he immediately gave an interview to an American TV network about it. Why would William and Kate want to give them ammunition?"

The Daily Beast reported citing a royal source.

Prince Harry gave interview after the Duke and Meghan visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in April.

The IBT also quoted a royal expert as saying William and Kate will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry's upcoming memoir and their Netflix documentary.