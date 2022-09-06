 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton snub Meghan Markle, Harry: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton snub Meghan Markle, Harry: Here’s why
Prince William, Kate Middleton snub Meghan Markle, Harry: Here’s why

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has allegedly refused to meet his estranged brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple have arrived in UK.

William and Kate Middleton do not want to risk attracting any drama from Meghan and Harry by meeting them while they are in Britain to visit charities close to their hearts.

The International Business Times, quoting The Daily Beast, reported "William and Kate will not risk meeting them. [The] Last time Harry met a member of the royal family he immediately gave an interview to an American TV network about it. Why would William and Kate want to give them ammunition?"

The Daily Beast reported citing a royal source.

Prince Harry gave interview after the Duke and Meghan visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in April.

The IBT also quoted a royal expert as saying William and Kate will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry's upcoming memoir and their Netflix documentary.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus

Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus
Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family
Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit

Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit
Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US trial’ docuseries gets a release date: Deets inside

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US trial’ docuseries gets a release date: Deets inside

Amber Heard hurts her girlfriend Eve Barlow during physical fight?

Amber Heard hurts her girlfriend Eve Barlow during physical fight?
Twitter thinks Amber Heard, Meghan Markle have 'same acting teacher': Here's Why

Twitter thinks Amber Heard, Meghan Markle have 'same acting teacher': Here's Why
Meghan Markle says Me '54 times' in 'seven-minute' speech: 'All about her'

Meghan Markle says Me '54 times' in 'seven-minute' speech: 'All about her'
Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for her daughter Malti Marie in rare photo

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for her daughter Malti Marie in rare photo

Latest

view all