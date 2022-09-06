 
Tiffany Haddish finally comments on ‘child sexual abuse allegations’: ‘I deeply regret’

Tiffany Haddish has recently responded to “child sexual abuse and grooming allegations” in a statement posted on social media on Monday.

According to PEOPLE, the comedian turned to Instagram and said that she’s ready to answer the “questions” people have been asking about in the last few days. 

However, the 42-year-old preferred to remain silent because of the “ongoing legal case”.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” wrote the Girls Trip actress.

She continued, “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

Reportedly, a lawsuit was filed last week against comedians Haddish and Aries Spears over grooming Jane Doe, now 22 and her brother John Doe, now 14, and coerced them to film explicit comedy sketches when they were only 14 and 7 respectively.

The Bad Trips star expressed her regret to this sketch, even though, she mentioned that it was ‘intended to be comedic”.

“Clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” she added.

So far, the actress-comedian had disabled the comments section on the post.

Meanwhile, the comedian’s attorney called the accusation “bogus” and claimed that she would never be “shaken down” by this case. 

