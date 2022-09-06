 
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Web Desk

Prince William shares 'heart-breaking' post amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK visit

Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Prince William shares first social media post amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK visit
Prince William shares first social media post amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK visit

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have expressed their true feelings over the killing of 10 people in stabbing in Canada´s Saskatchewan province.

The royal couple took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and said, “The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones.

The Duke further said, “Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W”

A stabbing spree in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada´s Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead and 15 wounded on Sunday.

It is Prince William's first social media post after Meghan Markle and Harry landed in UK on Saturday morning.

