Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Elton John has THIS to say about collaboration with Britney Spears

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Elton John is revealing how his collaboration with Britney Spears came about.

In an interview with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Tuesday's edition of Heart Breakfast, the legendary singer said he was keen to 'help boost Britney's confidence' and hopes the duet 'will be the momentum' for Britney to record new music.

Amanda asked Elton if it's 'true that your husband David Furnish thought to do the collab with Britney to boost her confidence?'


Elton replied: 'Yes, absolutely. He told me, he said listen, "Why don't we do it with Britney'" and I went…"wow, that's a bit left field, what a brilliant idea".

' I would love to help her and get her back to recording and I know she can sing and she hasn't had anything out since 2016.'

'She went into the studio in LA with Andrew Watt and put her voice on and did it brilliantly and everybody seemed to love it,' he added.

Elton said that he was 'so happy for her, because it's got her back to what she's famous for, being a singer and an artist.'

He admitted he thought Britney has 'had such a horrible time in the last 20 odd years with various things that have gone off with her and she's been treated so badly.,' referring to her controversial conservatorship which she was finally liberated from last year.

'I thought this will give her a bit of a fillip as it were, and I know she's so excited to be back in the charts, back on the radio charts. Hopefully it will be the momentum that's necessary to get her to record again.'


