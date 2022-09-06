 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Web Desk

Creative work showcased by Arts Council students eased my anxiety: Anwar Maqsood

Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Renowned writer and humorist Anwar Maqsood addresses the students of Arts Council during Mini Theses Show 2022 on September 6. — Arts Council
KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan Mini Theses Show 2022 was held Tuesday at the Art Gallery.

Renowned writer and humorist Anwar Maqsood, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Shahid Rasam, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, Member Governing Body Bashir Saddozai and Shakeel Khan made a special appearance. 

Speaking on the occassion, Anwar Maqsood said: "I was worried because of the flood. Today, seeing the work of these students has reduced my anxiety." 

"These students will get jobs when they pass out, no one will be unemployed, moreover, students are happy and satisfied with their studies," Art School Principal Shahid Rasam said, adding that this is a joint project of Indus Valley and Iqra University named "Khoj". 

He expressed that today is very important for students because our special guest is Anwar Maqsood. "He had autographed a picture of me in the eighties, after that my luck shined...many stories are being heard and seen after seeing the work of all of you."

Creations of eight students of communication design were presented for exhibition. 

The show showcased unusual projects and initiatives reflecting communication design, different aspects of life.

The third Mini Theses Show will continue till September 7 from 10am to 6pm. 

Later, Maqsood also visited the relief camp established in Arts Council. 

UK says Imran Khan's case matter for Pakistani courts

ISPR overreacted, Imran Khan never named any generals: Fawad Chaudhry

YouTube restored after brief shutdown during Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa

UN preparing for worse to come in Pakistan floods

Citizen approaches court for registration of treason case against Imran Khan

Over 56,000 street crime incidents reported in Karachi in 2022

IHC dismisses PTI's plea seeking acceptance of MNA in one go

IHC stops Islamabad police from submitting challan in ATC against Imran Khan

Pakistan backs China's efforts for socio-economic growth in Xinjiang: FO

By-poll in PP-241 Bahawalnagar: PML-N fields a first-timer

Pakistan's brick workers need kilns reignited after floods

Imran should give explanation for his 'anti-army' remarks: President Arif Alvi

