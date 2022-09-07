 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow fans in Germany

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amazed fans in Germany on a walkabout before taking a cruise along the River Rhine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mingled with an eager crowd outside Dusseldorf Town Hall as they marked the one-year countdown to The Invictus Games, which is heading to the city. 

The couple shook hands and chatted with fans, who were crying of "Harry, Harry".

Meghan also posed for selfies with members of the public who stood in the sun to catch a glimpse of  Lilibet and Archie's parents on their short visit to Dusseldorf.

The Duchess looked stunning as she rocked a cream, halter-neck, knitted vest by LA-based designer Anine Bing with beige, wide-legged, belted trousers.

Harry and Meghan's outing comes after they made their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has released the third instalment of her new podcast series - just moments before the Queen takes part in a vital royal engagement. The instalment sees the Duchess speak with American TV star Mindy Kaling about the “Stigma of the Singleton”.

