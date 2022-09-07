 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Michael Jackson’s family shocked by ex-wife Debbie Rowe’s confession

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Michael Jackson’s family shocked by ex-wife Debbie Rowe’s confession
Michael Jackson’s family shocked by ex-wife Debbie Rowe’s confession

Michael Jackson’s family members are reportedly “bewildered” by Debbie Rowe’s claim that she stood by as a doctor unethically prescribed the superstar dangerous painkillers, according to The Sun.

Michael Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 63, appears in the new documentary titled TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson. She goes into detail how she once worked for famed Hollywood dermatologist Dr Arnold Klein, who gave the pop king Demerol – an addictive and powerful opioid.

The ex-wife breaks down in tears when she admits that she “should have done more” to curb Jackson’s painkiller addiction.

“I should have done something and I didn’t. There is a number of people that died from addictions and in some way I was part of it,” she said about the singer’s death and for not doing more to help patients like him.

The late popstar’s elderly mom, Katherine, 92, and his brother Randy, 66 are particularly distressed over her comments.

“Debbie’s decision to speak to this show about what she knew about Dr Klein . . . has dumbfounded some of the older Jackson family members,” an anonymous insider told the Sun. “Debbie has not been this open with some of the brothers for sure, so for her to speak on a TV show is bewildering.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennette McCurdy shares more abuse from late mother after smash hit book

Jennette McCurdy shares more abuse from late mother after smash hit book
Prince Harry: No child should lose their mother and have their grief 'observed by thousands'

Prince Harry: No child should lose their mother and have their grief 'observed by thousands'
Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death

Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death
New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy

New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy
Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Meghan Markle branded ‘self-centered and absorbed’: 'Some role model!'

Meghan Markle branded ‘self-centered and absorbed’: 'Some role model!'
Meghan Markle brands her young self 'ugly duckling': 'Massive frizzy hair'

Meghan Markle brands her young self 'ugly duckling': 'Massive frizzy hair'
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again
Kim Kardashian drops bombshell hint at reunion with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian drops bombshell hint at reunion with Pete Davidson
Katrina opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal
Gisele Bündchen ‘still hasn’t patched up’ with husband Tom Brady: Sources

Gisele Bündchen ‘still hasn’t patched up’ with husband Tom Brady: Sources
Prince William, Harry’s cousin makes his father ‘prouder’

Prince William, Harry’s cousin makes his father ‘prouder’

Latest

view all