Michael Jackson’s family shocked by ex-wife Debbie Rowe’s confession

Michael Jackson’s family members are reportedly “bewildered” by Debbie Rowe’s claim that she stood by as a doctor unethically prescribed the superstar dangerous painkillers, according to The Sun.

Michael Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 63, appears in the new documentary titled TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson. She goes into detail how she once worked for famed Hollywood dermatologist Dr Arnold Klein, who gave the pop king Demerol – an addictive and powerful opioid.

The ex-wife breaks down in tears when she admits that she “should have done more” to curb Jackson’s painkiller addiction.

“I should have done something and I didn’t. There is a number of people that died from addictions and in some way I was part of it,” she said about the singer’s death and for not doing more to help patients like him.

The late popstar’s elderly mom, Katherine, 92, and his brother Randy, 66 are particularly distressed over her comments.

“Debbie’s decision to speak to this show about what she knew about Dr Klein . . . has dumbfounded some of the older Jackson family members,” an anonymous insider told the Sun. “Debbie has not been this open with some of the brothers for sure, so for her to speak on a TV show is bewildering.”