‘Stranger Things' star Mille Bobby Brown reacts to season finale

Millie Bobby Brown shared raw and emotional first reaction to Eleven’s ending in the Stranger Things series finale.

The 21-year-old actress who brought Eleven to life in Netflix series took to Instagram a week after the finale to put up a video clip of her being emotional watching the season end.

“Thank you for all these years,” she said in the behind-scenes-video showing Brown in tears sitting in a studio. “I appreciate it.”

“F--k. This damn show!” Brown exclaimed through sniffles.

The caption of the post read: “Watching THAT scene for the first time.”

The moment that triggered her tears was Mike (Finn Wolfhard) recounting how Eleven escaped death after destroying the Upside Down.

In a montage, Eleven is seen walking through the countryside toward a village with three waterfalls, the place she had always dreamed of living.

Her friends including Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) tearfully proclaim, “I believe.”

Not everyone agrees Eleven got her happy ending though.

Sadie Sink told Jimmy Fallon she believes Eleven is actually dead.

She sees Mike’s story “one last story” before the group said goodbye to childhood.

Meanwhile, co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer revealed the finale was deliberately written to be open-ended.

“She lives on in their hearts, whether that’s real or not,” Ross explained.