Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented the actor in his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, is set to return to court on Wednesday.

Camille Vasquez, who helped Depp claim victory in $10.35 million defamation suit, has reportedly signed on to represent Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher in her legal battle against California state.

Kilcher has been charged with two felony counts for workers' compensation fraud earlier this year.

According to the TMZ, Camille and Steve Cook from law firm Brown Rudnick will represent Kilcher.

They will appear before the judge on behalf of the actress in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Camille, who became an internet sensation while representing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and her firm Brown told the Fox News, "We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case which examines the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system.”

They further said, "Ms. Kilcher is a well-respected and pioneering actress in Hollywood, and we intend to clear her name."

