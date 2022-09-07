Wasim Akram to star in Fawad Khan's movie Money Back Guarantee

Actor Fawad Khan (l), former cricketer Wasim Akram (r).

Former cricketer Wasim Akram will be seen in a Lollywood film.

Money Back Guarantee will be released on April 21, 2023.

Movie will also star Wasim's wife Shaneira Akram.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram will be seen in a Lollywood film titled Money Back Guarantee(MBG), announced superstar Fawad Khan on his Instagram profile.

Sharing the movie's poster, he wrote: "Unveiling the first look of our next movie Money Back Guarantee - MBG."

"Surprise, surprise!" a user commented.

On the movie's poster, along with Khan, Akram's picture was also seen. The movie, which is directed by Faisal Qureshi, will be released on April 21, 2023.

Khan shared that the film's teaser, however, will be out on September 9.

According to the post, among stars Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo and Hina Dilpazir, Wasim Akram's wife Shaneira Akram is also a part of the film.

The plot of the movie has not yet been revealed.