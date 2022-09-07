Juhi Chawla's digital debut 'Hush Hush' gets a release date

Amazon released the first look of the upcoming series 'Hush Hush' starring Juhi Chawla

Earlier today, Amazon Prime revealed the release date of Juhi Chawla's upcoming OTT film Hush Hush; the film is set to be released on September 22.

The series will also feature Kritika Kamra, Shabana Goswami, Ayesha Julka and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles.

Hush Hush is seven-episode thriller series made by director Tanuja Chandra, who is widely known for films like Sangharsh, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Dushman.

The story of the show will revolve around a bunch of women with perfect lives, which becomes imperfect due to some unexpected turn of events.

According to Hindustan Times, the official synopsis of the show reads: “Hush Hush is a knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet façade of the privileged lives of these women.”

While talking about the series, Soha Ali Khan said: “Hush Hush is gritty and real. Often, we would be wearing the same costumes for days and sport no makeup. We had to showcase our raw emotions.”

“So it was exhausting and emotionally draining to shoot. As an actor, it made me empty myself in a way that I haven’t done in a long time,” she added.

Apart from Juhi Chawla, this series will also mark as Ayesha Jhulka’s digital debut.