 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Juhi Chawla's digital debut 'Hush Hush' gets a release date

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Amazon released the first look of the upcoming series Hush Hush starring Juhi Chawla
Amazon released the first look of the upcoming series 'Hush Hush' starring Juhi Chawla

Earlier today, Amazon Prime revealed the release date of Juhi Chawla's upcoming OTT film Hush Hush; the film is set to be released on September 22. 

The series will also feature Kritika Kamra, Shabana Goswami, Ayesha Julka and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles.

Hush Hush is seven-episode thriller series made by director Tanuja Chandra, who is widely known for films like Sangharsh, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Dushman.

The story of the show will revolve around a bunch of women with perfect lives, which becomes imperfect due to some unexpected turn of events.

According to Hindustan Times, the official synopsis of the show reads: “Hush Hush is a knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet façade of the privileged lives of these women.”

While talking about the series, Soha Ali Khan said: “Hush Hush is gritty and real. Often, we would be wearing the same costumes for days and sport no makeup. We had to showcase our raw emotions.”

“So it was exhausting and emotionally draining to shoot. As an actor, it made me empty myself in a way that I haven’t done in a long time,” she added.

Apart from Juhi Chawla, this series will also mark as Ayesha Jhulka’s digital debut. 

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Rekha's 'Dil Cheez Kiya Hai', video goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Rekha's 'Dil Cheez Kiya Hai', video goes viral
Musk calls outs 'Rings of Power' as 'Tolkien is turning in his grave' amid at odds with Bezos

Musk calls outs 'Rings of Power' as 'Tolkien is turning in his grave' amid at odds with Bezos
Series 'Fatima Jinnah' makes its way to Chicago Film Festival

Series 'Fatima Jinnah' makes its way to Chicago Film Festival
Aashiqui 3’s makers reject rumours of casting Jennifer Winget opposite Kartik Aaryan

Aashiqui 3’s makers reject rumours of casting Jennifer Winget opposite Kartik Aaryan
Wasim Akram to star in Fawad Khan's movie Money Back Guarantee

Wasim Akram to star in Fawad Khan's movie Money Back Guarantee
Anushka Sharma reveals ‘life-changing’ moment from Chakda Xpress: Photo

Anushka Sharma reveals ‘life-changing’ moment from Chakda Xpress: Photo
KBC contestant shocks Amitabh Bachchan with confession

KBC contestant shocks Amitabh Bachchan with confession

Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna banter very relatable

Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna banter very relatable
Sarah Khan shares why she doesn't mind making her marital life piblic

Sarah Khan shares why she doesn't mind making her marital life piblic
Anushka Sharma goes on a 'breakfast date' with parents

Anushka Sharma goes on a 'breakfast date' with parents
GoodBye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’ movie is all about ‘family tuning’

GoodBye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’ movie is all about ‘family tuning’

Latest

view all