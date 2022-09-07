 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Web Desk

Salman Khan's latest viral video leaves fan confused: Watch

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Salman Khan puzzled his fans after he was seen shoving a glass in his pocket
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan puzzled his fans when arriving at a party he was caught in the camera fitting a glass into his pockets

The Dabangg actor recently attended film producer Murad Khetani’s birthday party, and was seen in a casual blue tee and a pair of denims but what perplexed his fans was a video showing him trying to tuck a glass in his pockets.

In the video, Khan was seen getting out from the car, and instantly shoving a transparent glass filled with some liquid in his pocket of ripped jeans before readying to pose for the paparazzi.

The short clip soon did rounds on social media and netizens were left wondering what was in the glass.

A user wrote, "What is he hiding in the pocket," while another commented, "Pocket me party ka intezaam hai."


