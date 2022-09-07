Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘loner’ childhood: report

Meghan Markle finally breaks her silence and addresses her ‘loner’ childhood in a candid chat.

This insight has been brought to light by the Duchess in her latest chat with Mindy Kailing, on the Archetypes podcast called The Stigma of The Singleton.

She started off by telling the actor, “I never had anyone to sit with at lunch.”

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in.”

“I was like 'OK, then I'll become the president of the Multicultural Club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this, and French Club’.”

“And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime so I didn't have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.”

During the course of her interview, she also referenced her ‘utter loneliness’ and claimed, “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid...I read a lot of Archie comic books, ironically.”



