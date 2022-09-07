 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘loner’ childhood: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘loner’ childhood: report
Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘loner’ childhood: report

Meghan Markle finally breaks her silence and addresses her ‘loner’ childhood in a candid chat.

This insight has been brought to light by the Duchess in her latest chat with Mindy Kailing, on the Archetypes podcast called The Stigma of The Singleton.

She started off by telling the actor, “I never had anyone to sit with at lunch.”

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in.”

“I was like 'OK, then I'll become the president of the Multicultural Club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this, and French Club’.”

“And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime so I didn't have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.”

During the course of her interview, she also referenced her ‘utter loneliness’ and claimed, “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid...I read a lot of Archie comic books, ironically.”


More From Entertainment:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he’s ‘done wearing’ Adidas products in support of Kanye West

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he’s ‘done wearing’ Adidas products in support of Kanye West
Meghan Markle reveals her favourite childhood books

Meghan Markle reveals her favourite childhood books
Meghan Markle ‘lived’ on dreams of ‘cookie-cutter’ perfect life

Meghan Markle ‘lived’ on dreams of ‘cookie-cutter’ perfect life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need UK’ to make ‘more Netlfix content

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need UK’ to make ‘more Netlfix content
Katie Price ‘raped by six men’ in horrific carjacking incident

Katie Price ‘raped by six men’ in horrific carjacking incident

Adele’s fans are convinced she has ‘secretly’ tied the knot with beau Rich Paul

Adele’s fans are convinced she has ‘secretly’ tied the knot with beau Rich Paul
Jennette McCurdy shares more abuse from late mother after smash hit book

Jennette McCurdy shares more abuse from late mother after smash hit book
Prince Harry admits traumatic Princess Diana funeral: 'Grief 'observed by thousands'

Prince Harry admits traumatic Princess Diana funeral: 'Grief 'observed by thousands'
Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death

Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death
New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy

New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy
Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Meghan Markle branded ‘self-centered and absorbed’: 'Some role model!'

Meghan Markle branded ‘self-centered and absorbed’: 'Some role model!'

Latest

view all