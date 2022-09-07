 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Meghan Markle ‘petrified’ of Frogmore Cottage 'or anything near William, Kate'

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Meghan Markle is reportedly fearful of spending a number of days in Frogmore Cottage due to its hauntings, as well as proximity to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator Neil Sean issued insight into Meghan Markle’s shocking fears.

He made the admissions in a new YouTube video and was quoted telling listeners, “I do kind of believe that [Harry] still wants one foot with his family over here in the United Kingdom.”

“Seemingly though, and we have to say allegedly, not Mrs Markle. It appears that Frogmore is a bit of a fright for Meghan.”

“[It’s] nothing to do with all the ghosts that could possibly lurk around that Windsor estate, but mainly the ghosts of her life.”

“According to a very good source, she’s not really filled with happy times… Who can blame her, let’s be honest, it’s not really been a great episode in her life. You do sometimes want to draw a line under it and cut away for good.”

“The battle rages on because Meghan apparently would like not to come back to Frogmore again. In fact, I was told by a very good source that she would be more than happy to stay inside a London hotel.”

