 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart returns to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart is heading straight back to work on his TV series Die Hart.

The Jumanji star after launching his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Hart House in Los Angeles, was recently spotted filming scenes for his new Roku Channel series in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The actor was seen checking his phone between takes on the set, though he wasn't seen with any co-stars quite yet.

Hart was spotted wearing a black shirt under a light tan jacket as he walked through the set on Tuesday.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The Roku Channel announced in early June 2021 that they were renewing Die Hart for Season 2, with the second season dubbed Die Harter.

The first season's debut on The Roku Channel was watched by, a record number of households,' leading to the quick renewal.

While Hart is certainly returning, no other cast has been confirmed, with Hart also returning to executive produce.

Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Thai Randolph will also serve as executive producers.

Eric Appel, who directed all 10 episodes of the first season, will return to direct the second season.


More From Entertainment:

George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy

George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split
Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her

Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her
Musician Lewis Capaldi opens up on having Tourette’s syndrome

Musician Lewis Capaldi opens up on having Tourette’s syndrome
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has his sights set' on dating THIS model: Deets inside

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has his sights set' on dating THIS model: Deets inside
Leonardo DiCaprio's former girlfriend gives rare insight into ‘private relationship’ with Oscar winner

Leonardo DiCaprio's former girlfriend gives rare insight into ‘private relationship’ with Oscar winner
Kim Kardashian responds to criticism on her constant use of private jets

Kim Kardashian responds to criticism on her constant use of private jets
Top 10 Movies & TV Series trending now on Netflix: Complete List

Top 10 Movies & TV Series trending now on Netflix: Complete List
Rihanna offered ‘huge amount of money’ by Amazon for documentary on her life: Report

Rihanna offered ‘huge amount of money’ by Amazon for documentary on her life: Report
Jennifer Lawrence reflects on gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘it’s bothersome’

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘it’s bothersome’
Madonna's music video shoot came to an unexpected halt: Details inside

Madonna's music video shoot came to an unexpected halt: Details inside
Kim Kardashian says Kanye West helped her gain ‘respect’ in ‘high society’

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West helped her gain ‘respect’ in ‘high society’

Latest

view all