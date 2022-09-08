 
Hollywood
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in 'Babylon' first look

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in 'Babylon' first look

Directed by Damien Chazelle, Bratt Pitt and Margot Robbie’s much-awaited movie Babylon first looks were revealed by Vanity Fair.

The lavish showbiz epic takes a page from Hollywood in the 1920s when “everything was just new and wild.” While the characters in the movie are all fictional, Chazelle takes inspiration from real-life Hollywood stars.

Pitt’s character, Jack Conrad, is a hard-partying movie star inspired by the likes of John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks: “He’s reaching a point in his life in his career where he’s starting to look back and starting to wonder what’s ahead,” he told Vanity Fair.

As for Margot, she is playing the role of Nellie LaRoy, a scrappy aspiring actress who’s an amalgam of early stars like Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens. Nellie is a new Hollywood transplant who’s suddenly in the spotlight, an experience that the Wolf of Wall Street’s breakout could relate to. “Margot as a person has this—it’s a very Australian sort of thing—brash, bold, hungry kind of edge to her that she was really able to tap into and do a lot of really fun things with,” added Chazelle.

The movie is set for release on December 25th, 2022.



