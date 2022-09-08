 
Showbiz
Katrina Kaif gushes over her hubby Vicky Kaushal: ‘He can make me laugh’

Katrina Kaif recently revealed how Vicky Kaushal had danced for 45-minute to lift up her mood following her recovery from Covid.

According to Hindustan Times, the Ek Tha Tiger star had appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7’s recent episode along with her Phone Booth co-stars Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

During popular rapid fire round, Karan, the host of the show, asked the Bollywood beauty what was the “sweetest gesture” her hubby Vicky had done for her so far.

Responding to the question, the Bharat actress said, “On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch.”

The Bang Bang star mentioned that the Masaan actor did “a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing”.

“The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh,” remarked the 39-year-old.

Katrina also recalled how the URI actor was “a bit restrictive at the beginning of the relationship”.

“His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it’s what’s going to take you through in the long run,” she added.

