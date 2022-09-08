 
Thursday Sep 08 2022
Katrina Kaif drools over Ranveer Singh's 'shirtless pictures' for 'thirst trap'

Katrina Kaif drools over Ranveer Singh's 'shirtless pictures' for 'thirst trap'

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif revealed that she slides in Ranveer Singh's Instagram for 'thirst straps'.

During the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, the cast of Phone Bhoot including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter took the coveted couch.

Responding to the question of the host, "which Instagram account do you follow for thirst trap?"

The Boom actor replied, “Recently, I go to Ranveer Singh’s page.”


Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky antics. The actor makes fans go gaga from his shirtless photos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant and Ishaant in her kitty. The film will run on theatres on November 4, 2022. While the actor will also seen next in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film will hit the theatres on Eid next year.

