Thursday Sep 08 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi dishes on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: 'always speak my truth'

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Bollywood young talent Siddhant Chaturvedi recently appeared at Koffee With Karan (KWK) Season 7 along with his Phone Booth co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

During the chat show, Karan questioned the Gully Boy actor about his sarcastic response to Ananya Panda over nepotism at the 2019 roundtable conversation with Rajeev Masand.

According to Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra’s maker asked, “Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was much appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that.”

To which the 29-year-old revealed that he never wanted to hurt anyone with his viewpoint as he was only stating the fact about his journey as an outsider.

“I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because it’s been a bit difficult,” said the Gehraiyaan actor.

The young heartthrob also explained, “It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle.”

Reflecting on star kids’ effort, Siddhant acknowledged that their “struggle” is of “acceptance” which can take “a while”.

However, he added that the discussion about nepotism would never end and hence, they cannot “keep complaining about it”. 

