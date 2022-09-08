Prince Harry, Meghan to extend UK trip as Queen under 'medical supervision'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently touring the UK, are expected to extend their stay as the Queen has been put under ‘medical supervision.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slated to speak at the WellChild Awards in London this evening before they fly back to California.

The couple is expected to reschedule their visit amid the Queen's major health scare.

However, the Sussexes have yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly travelling to Balmoral, informed Kensington Palace.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” an official statement read.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."