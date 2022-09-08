 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens
Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens

Prince Charles’ regency is reportedly ‘under review’ at the moment as Queen Elizabeth’s health triggers a massive slowdown.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued this claim in his interview with Express UK.

There, he began by admitting, “It is important for other members of the Royal Family to substitute for her on those engagements, of an increasing number, that she is unable to perform.”

Read more: Live Updates on Queen Elizabeth Health: Monarch under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral

“She remains beloved, she is a truly remarkable monarch and there is absolutely no doubt that she has a cache of sagacity and experience that no one else obviously has.”

Currently “She is able to conduct her duties virtually or by personal audience and clearly, that is the current situation. Obviously, it will remain under review as everything does.”

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why

Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why
Zac Efron addresses rumours surrounding his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron addresses rumours surrounding his 2021 face transformation
Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo

Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo
Senior royals including Charles, William rush to Balmoral as Queen's health declines

Senior royals including Charles, William rush to Balmoral as Queen's health declines
Prince Harry, Meghan to extend UK trip as Queen under 'medical supervision'?

Prince Harry, Meghan to extend UK trip as Queen under 'medical supervision'?
David Schwimmer pokes fun at Jennifer Aniston’s viral photo with cheeky snap

David Schwimmer pokes fun at Jennifer Aniston’s viral photo with cheeky snap
Joan Collins throws major shade at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid their UK visit

Joan Collins throws major shade at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid their UK visit
Live Updates on Queen Elizabeth Health: Monarch under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral

Live Updates on Queen Elizabeth Health: Monarch under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral
Kate Middleton oozes charm in new fall haircut

Kate Middleton oozes charm in new fall haircut
Kelly Clarkson reflects on taking over Ellen DeGeneres ‘daytime spot’

Kelly Clarkson reflects on taking over Ellen DeGeneres ‘daytime spot’
Eva Mendes reveals she doesn’t miss acting: Here’s why

Eva Mendes reveals she doesn’t miss acting: Here’s why
BTS Jungkook gets 'craziest gift of his life' from a die-hard fan

BTS Jungkook gets 'craziest gift of his life' from a die-hard fan

Latest

view all