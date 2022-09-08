Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens

Prince Charles’ regency is reportedly ‘under review’ at the moment as Queen Elizabeth’s health triggers a massive slowdown.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued this claim in his interview with Express UK.

There, he began by admitting, “It is important for other members of the Royal Family to substitute for her on those engagements, of an increasing number, that she is unable to perform.”

“She remains beloved, she is a truly remarkable monarch and there is absolutely no doubt that she has a cache of sagacity and experience that no one else obviously has.”

Currently “She is able to conduct her duties virtually or by personal audience and clearly, that is the current situation. Obviously, it will remain under review as everything does.”