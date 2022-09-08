Live Updates on Queen Elizabeth Health: Monarch under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and other senior royals are heading to Balmoral amid deep concerns over the Queen Elizabeth 's health after Buckingham Palace said she was under "medical supervision".

Doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," according to the statement.



6:50pm (GMT-5): Buckingham Palace calls off Changing of the Guard

The traditional ceremony of the Changing of the Guard, which was due to take place outside Buckingham Palace tomorrow morning, has been called off.



A sign has been placed in an area at the front of the palace where the iconic drills take place, to let tourists know it is cancelled.

6:44pm (GMT-5) Catholic, Jewish and Muslim leaders offer prayer for Queen's health

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster and head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, has said he’s "concerned" by the news of the Queen’s health. He also offered his prayers, adding: "May the blessings of the Lord strengthen and comfort her and her family."

The UK's Chief Rabbi has expressed similar sentiments, saying the Queen “is very much in my prayers today”.

Something serious going on

The careful wording of the palace statement suggests "something serious is possibly going on", says former BBC royal correspondent Richard Sumner.

"When you're 96, of course you can’t expect to have the health of a 25-year-old. Hopefully this is a passing storm that can be overcome but I think that judging from the careful wording of the palace something serious is possibly going on here," Summer added.

Queen's well-wishers gather outside Balmoral Castle

Hundreds of well-wishers have gathered outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Security beefed up

Police officers stand guard of the gates of the driveway leading up to the Castle where the Queen is being joined by members of her family.

DUP leader offers his thoughts and prayers

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, Sir Jeffrey Mark Donaldson, has tweeted out his reaction.

Former British PM Cameron 'deeply concerned'

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron has tweeted his "deep concern" at the news.



On Twitter he wrote: "I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time."

Kate Middleton is still in Windsor

The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace has said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to extend their stay amid the Queen's health worries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently touring the UK, are expected to extend their stay amid the Queen's health worries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slated to speak at the WellChild Awards in London this evening before they fly back to California.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, Prince William and other senior royals have arrived in Balmoral.

The royal family's website appeared to crash following the news of the Queen's health concerns: An error message appeared on screen reading: "Gateway time-out".

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health.



"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time."

Sir Keir Starmer has joined well wishes for the Queen this afternoon after news that doctors are "concerned" for her health at Balmoral Castle.



"I am deeply worried about the news from Buckingham Palace"

"It was only last night at six o'clock that we were informed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen had to pull out of conducting a Privy Council meeting which had been pencilled in yesterday evening.



"Last night, they said that after a full day on Tuesday, Her Majesty had accepted the doctor's advice to rest, which had meant the Privy Council meeting that she was due to be conducting, albeit remotely from Balmoral, wasn't able to go ahead."

Her Majesty postponed her Privy Council meeting last night after being advised by doctors to rest.