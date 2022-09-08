 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 08 2022
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God': Trailer releasing tomorrow

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Ajay Devgans Thank God to release this Diwali.
Ajay Devgn finally shares a glimpse of upcoming project Thank God, trailer releases tomorrow. 

The actor shared the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it: "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25."

As per IndianExpress, Indra Kumar's Directorial Thank God also features Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in vital roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Filmmaker Kumar is widely known for Dhamal and Masti franchises.

Devgan and Preet will be making their third on-screen appearance with Thank God. Previously, both of them collaborated in De De Pyaar De and Runway 34.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be collaborating with Siddharth Malhotra for the second time. Both are currently working on Rohit Shetty's forthcoming Amazon Prime series Indian Police Force.

