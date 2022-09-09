Queen Elizabeth's death: Plans for her lying in state and funeral

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, ending the longest reign in British history. Her state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks.

Expected plans for Queen's lying in state and funeral

After the Queen's coffin returns to London, she will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral. The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people queued to view her coffin.

The Queen's coffin will rest on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, beneath the 11th Century hall's medieval timber roof. Each corner of the platform will be guarded by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.



The Queen will be brought to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in a slow procession, accompanied by a military parade and members of the Royal Family, according to BBC.

British public and others will also be able to watch the procession as it passes through the streets and big screens broadcasting events are likely to be set up in London's Royal Parks.



Her coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard and once in Westminster Hall it will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

Once the coffin is placed in position in the hall, a short service will be held. Afterwards the public will be allowed to enter.



The Queen's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks. The abbey is the historic church where Britain's kings and queens are crowned, including the Queen's coronation in 1953, and where she had married Prince Philip in 1947.

The service will likely be conducted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving the sermon.



The leaders from the world will be flying in to join members of the Royal Family to remember the life and service of the Queen. Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers will also be there.



The day will begin as the Queen's coffin is carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

New Kin Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family are likely to follow in procession. Prime Minister Liz Truss may be called on to read a lesson.