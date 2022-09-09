WATCH: Building in Karachi's DHA tilts to one side

Building in DHA, Karachi tilts to one side — Twitter

Building in DHA sealed after it tilts three inches to one side.

Residents claim tilt is due to adjacent plot being waterlogged.

Empty plot adjacent to building also sealed.

A building in Karachi was sealed by the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) after it being vacated due to a three-inch tilt to the right.

Residents of the building claimed that their building must have tilted to one side as a result of the adjacent vacant plot being severely waterlogged. The three-story building on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer in DHA Phase V reportedly leaned to one side before being sealed, according to DHA spokesman Colonel Kashif.

He added that the empty plot adjacent to the building was also sealed. There was digging going on in the plot for some construction work. The building tilted some three inches towards its right side, the DHA spokesperson said.

He added that the housing authority’s structure engineer had inspected the building, and the reasons behind its tilting would be ascertained.

As of now, he said, the building was safe but if it bent further, the authorities would have to demolish it. The residents of the building, he said, had been moved.



According to the police, all occupants were evacuated safely. The building was constructed over an 80-square-yard plot and had a marble showroom as well. Police said all the belongings of the residents had also been taken out of the building.

