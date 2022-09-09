 
sports
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Nabi says boys took tranquilliser after thriller against Pakistan

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Afghanistan´s players react after losing the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. AFP/File
Afghanistan´s players react after losing the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. AFP/File

Afghanistan, despite handing Pakistan an easy target of 130, had high hopes that they will finally make history by defeating the Men in Green in the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup, as the latter lost wickets one after another in the second innings.

The last two players in the batting line-up were at the crease when Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah smashed two massive sixes, trouncing Afghanistan on his side's behalf.

Humiliated by the defeat, Afghan players had to take tranquillisers to sleep in peace that night, skipper Muhammad Nabi claimed while speaking after winning the toss against India in the next match.

"Our players left the ground. They just had green tea after reaching the hotel and took sleeping pills before hitting the bed," he said.

The Afghan skipper said that his boys played really well and aimed to play better against India. However, India handed Afghanistan another humiliating defeat as the latter failed to perform well. 

More From Sports:

UAE police impose heavy fine on fans involved in Pak vs Afg match violence

UAE police impose heavy fine on fans involved in Pak vs Afg match violence
Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane denies rape allegation

Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane denies rape allegation
Australia's Matthew Hayden to mentor Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Australia's Matthew Hayden to mentor Pakistan in T20 World Cup
Asia Cup 2022: Netizens think Afg vs Ind match was 'fixed'

Asia Cup 2022: Netizens think Afg vs Ind match was 'fixed'

Footballer Malika-e-Noor feels happy for being back on field after eight years

Footballer Malika-e-Noor feels happy for being back on field after eight years

Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Karate Championship

Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Karate Championship
Asia Cup: Anushka Sharma responds after Virat Kohli's century dearth ends

Asia Cup: Anushka Sharma responds after Virat Kohli's century dearth ends
Asia Cup 2022: Twitter celebrates after end of Virat Kohli’s century drought

Asia Cup 2022: Twitter celebrates after end of Virat Kohli’s century drought
Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Asia Cup 2022: Naseem Shah auctions six-hitting bat to help flood victims

Asia Cup 2022: Naseem Shah auctions six-hitting bat to help flood victims
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli dedicates 71st international century to Anushka Sharma

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli dedicates 71st international century to Anushka Sharma
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan cricket chief slams 'hooliganism' after fan violence

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan cricket chief slams 'hooliganism' after fan violence

Latest

view all