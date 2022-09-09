Asia Cup 2022: Nabi says boys took tranquilliser after thriller against Pakistan

Afghanistan´s players react after losing the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. AFP/File

Afghanistan, despite handing Pakistan an easy target of 130, had high hopes that they will finally make history by defeating the Men in Green in the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup, as the latter lost wickets one after another in the second innings.

The last two players in the batting line-up were at the crease when Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah smashed two massive sixes, trouncing Afghanistan on his side's behalf.

Humiliated by the defeat, Afghan players had to take tranquillisers to sleep in peace that night, skipper Muhammad Nabi claimed while speaking after winning the toss against India in the next match.

"Our players left the ground. They just had green tea after reaching the hotel and took sleeping pills before hitting the bed," he said.

The Afghan skipper said that his boys played really well and aimed to play better against India. However, India handed Afghanistan another humiliating defeat as the latter failed to perform well.